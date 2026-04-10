EU calls for ‘urgent cessation of hostilities’ in Lebanon

The EU has called for an urgent halt to hostilities in Lebanon, citing concerns over the toll on civilians.

"We further call for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, which take a heavy toll on civilians," EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said in a statement released late Thursday.

She urged all parties to "fully respect the ceasefire across the region."

Kallas added that freedom of navigation as well as free and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz must be ensured, in line with international law.

She welcomed the ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran and commended Pakistan and other regional partners for their mediation efforts.

"All parties must comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN peacekeepers and humanitarian personnel," she said.

Calling diplomacy key to resolving outstanding issues, she called on parties to continue engaging in good faith toward a sustainable agreement.

Now is the time to design a comprehensive strategy for lasting peace across the Middle East, she said.

Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon

The latest developments came as Israel has intensified attacks on Lebanon despite ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a two-week ceasefire announced Tuesday by the US and Iran and brokered by Pakistan.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the truce also covered Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv have denied it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that "there is no ceasefire in Lebanon," despite ordering the commencement of direct negotiations with Beirut.

The Israeli army has intensified attacks across Lebanon since Wednesday, killing at least 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,888 people and wounded 6,092 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.



