EU MUST SHOW UNITY, DEFEND INTL LAW AFTER TRUMP THREATENS SPAIN: EUROPEAN LAWMAKERS

The EU must reinforce its unity with concrete legal, diplomatic, and economic measures to ensure that "no member state can be singled out or pressured individually," Spanish member of the European Parliament Hana Jalloul told Anadolu, amid threats from US President Donald Trump to cut economic ties with Spain over Madrid's stance on Iran.

The latest tensions come amid the ongoing large-scale joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran that began on Feb. 28, targeting military infrastructure, missile systems, and facilities linked to Tehran's nuclear and security apparatus.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, US military facilities, and regional infrastructure, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, Washington asked several European allies for permission to use military bases in their countries to launch strikes on Iran, but the request was refused as those countries were unwilling to become involved in the conflict.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was one of them, saying that the military campaign did not meet the political and legal conditions required under international law.

The decision prompted strong criticism from Trump, who labeled Spain a "terrible" ally and threatened to cut trade ties with the country.

The US leader made the remarks in Washington, DC; during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who did not respond publicly at the time but later said he sought to avoid further escalating tensions.

Relations between the Trump administration and Madrid had already been strained, as Spain has resisted pressure from Trump to significantly increase defense spending within the NATO alliance.

Several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have voiced support for Spain and stressed that threats targeting one member state affect the EU as a whole.



SPAIN'S RESPONSE IS 'FIRM, LAWFUL, RESPONSIBLE'



Hana Jalloul, vice president of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, said Spain's position was based on international law and its sovereign authority over how foreign military bases on its territory are used.

She noted that the US and Israeli strikes on Iran were not authorized by the UN Security Council and had not received domestic approval in the US, raising questions under the War Powers Resolution, which limits the US president's ability to conduct prolonged military action without congressional approval.

"Spain's response has been firm, lawful, and responsible. The government has simply enforced the rules that already exist under the bilateral framework and Spain's sovereign authority," Jalloul said.

"Any use of the bases beyond agreed objectives requires prior authorization, and Spain will not authorize actions that are inconsistent with international law and the UN Charter," she added.

She also said that the stance should not be interpreted as support for Iran, noting that concerns about Tehran's nuclear program remain serious.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has reported concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment levels and inspection restrictions, although it has said it has not found evidence of a systematic Iranian program to build nuclear weapons.

Despite these concerns, Jalloul said such issues cannot justify unilateral military action outside international legal frameworks.

"Worry does not legalize unilateral war or normalize strikes outside the UN framework," she stressed.



'NO MEMBER STATE CAN BE SINGLED OUT'



Jalloul criticized Trump's threat to "cut all trade with Spain," calling it an unacceptable form of political and economic coercion.

"They (US administration) also misunderstand a basic fact: trade policy is an EU competence, not a bilateral lever to be pulled. We have had the EU support," she said.

According to Jalloul, the European Commission has also made clear that threats against a member state should be viewed as threats against the entire EU, stressing that political statements alone are not enough and that the bloc must demonstrate its unity through concrete measures.

"Beyond statements of solidarity, ... the union should back this unity with visible legal, diplomatic, and economic preparedness, ensuring that no member state can be singled out or pressured individually," she said.

The tensions also come at a delicate moment for transatlantic relations, according to the Spanish lawmaker.

She noted that disputes between Washington and Brussels have intensified in recent months, including the imposition of 15% tariffs on European goods last summer and additional tariff threats from the US administration linked to the situation surrounding Greenland.

"At the parliament, we have blocked our decision on report on EU-US relations and the adoption of the legislative files implementing the agreement reached last summer until now," she said, explaining that lawmakers want to ensure the EU does not legitimize what she described as challenges to the bloc's sovereignty.



SPAIN 'DEFENDS INTERNATIONAL LAW' AGAINST 'ILLEGAL WAR'



On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the operation in Iran as "a disaster," and said the government's stance can be summarized in the phrase "no to war."

Another Spanish lawmaker, Estrella Galan from the Left Group in the European Parliament, also defended Madrid's position.

"The Spanish government did what it had to do: defend international law and state that the Rota and Moron air bases are not being used for an illegal war," Galan told Anadolu.

She criticized Trump's response, saying Spain would not accept political pressure or economic threats.

"We are clear: our country will not accept blackmail and says NO to war. Spain is a sovereign nation. A pacifist nation, and we are proud of it," she stressed.

Galan also called on the EU "to send a clear message to its citizens that it stands firmly in defense of international law and peace."

"Europe cannot contribute to the escalation of war or normalize rhetoric that deepens international instability," she added.