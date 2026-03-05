Turkish president says Ankara shows ‘no negligence, hesitation’ in defense of its borders, airspace

Türkiye shows no "negligence or hesitation in ensuring the security of our borders and airspace," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing an event in Ankara, Erdoğan said "at a time when Türkiye's struggle for peace in the region has been crystal clear since day one, no one should adopt misguided stance that undermines principles of neighborliness and brotherhood."

Stressing Türkiye's diplomatic efforts regarding the crisis in the region, he said "we will continue our multi-dimensional diplomacy with the aim of preventing further bloodshed in our region and ensuring that no more innocent people are torn from life."

Regarding Wednesday's incident when a munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO defense units, Erdoğan said Ankara showed its "sensitivity," and issued the "necessary warnings" to prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

"Should a threat to our country's security arise, we will take all necessary measures with the utmost care in coordination with our allies," the president added.

Tensions have surged in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, killing over 900 people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and more than 165 elementary schoolgirls, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in Gulf countries, disrupting energy routes.