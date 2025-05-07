EU reiterates demand for Israel to immediately lift blockade on Gaza

The EU reiterated its demand Wednesday for Israel to immediately lift its blockade on the Gaza Strip.

"Tons of aid, representing supplies for 3 months for the population of 2.2 million, are waiting at the border," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib, Commissioner for Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said in a statement that Israel has not allowed the entrance of humanitarian assistance into Gaza for the last two months.

"As the occupying power, Israel is obliged under international law to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the population in need," it said.

Also expressing concern about Israel's so-called new Gaza aid delivery scheme, which violates humanitarian principles as underlined by the UN agencies, the statement said: "The mechanism would shift the responsibility for the distribution of aid to non-humanitarian international actors and private security contractors."

"Our message is clear: humanitarian aid must never be politicised or militarised. Using aid as a tool of war is prohibited under International Humanitarian Law. Aid must reach civilians in need," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on Gaza on March 18 and has since killed 2,545 victims and injured more than 6,800, despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.