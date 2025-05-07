Erdoğan: Türkiye ready to do its utmost to prevent escalation of tension between Pakistan and India

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday spoke by phone with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that took place on the night of May 6, and current developments were discussed.

During the call, President Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, and wished Allah's mercy upon the Pakistanis who were martyred in the attack and a speedy recovery to the injured.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye supports Pakistan's calm and restrained policy during this process, and that the proposal for an impartial, transparent, and reliable international investigation into the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir is appropriate.

President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is ready to do its best to prevent the escalation of tension and that diplomatic contacts on this matter will be maintained.























