Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire offer stands, urges Russia to respond

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Wednesday that Kyiv's offer for a 30-day ceasefire remains valid as it accused Russia of responding with attacks instead of engaging in diplomacy.

"Our proposal to stop the strikes, to cease fire for at least 30 days remains in force," Zelensky said in a video statement. "But it is from Russia that the world sees no answer -- no answer, except for new strikes."

The Ukrainian leader said the pattern of Russian attacks clearly shows who is "the source of the war" and stressed that Moscow will eventually be forced to end its aggression.

"War is a loss for everyone, including the aggressor," he said, adding that international sanctions on Russia will intensify and justice will prevail, "slowly, but inevitably."

The ceasefire proposal was originally floated by Kyiv to pause hostilities and open the door for diplomatic engagement.

Russia, meanwhile, accused Kyiv of undermining efforts for a temporary truce.

"The only obstacle to a ceasefire is Kiev, which violates the agreements and is not willing to discuss conditions for a long-term cessation of hostilities," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS.

She said the Ukrainian military's conduct during a 72-hour ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin from May 8 - 10 would be "a test for their peaceful intentions."