Tens of millions face poverty in EU

Approximately 93.3 million people in the European Union -- 21% of the total population -- were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2024, according to data released Wednesday by Eurostat.

The figure reflects households experiencing at least one of three conditions: income poverty, severe material and social deprivation, or very low work intensity.

While the total number fell slightly -- by 0.3% compared to the previous year -- the figures highlight persistent vulnerabilities across the bloc.

The highest rates were seen in Bulgaria (30.3%), Romania (27.9%), Greece (26.9%), and Spain and Lithuania (both 25.8%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in the Czech Republic (11.3%), Slovenia (14.4%), the Netherlands (15.4%), Poland (16%), and Ireland (16.7%).