FRANCE CALLS FOR STRONGER EU AMID TRUMPS CLAIMS TO GREENLAND

News European Union France calls for stronger EU amid Trump's claims to Greenland

France calls for stronger EU amid Trump's claims to Greenland

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said on Wednesday that the European Union must defend itself better against attacks on its sovereign borders, following US President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking Greenland.



"We are a strong continent, we must become stronger," Barrot said on the French radio station France Inter.



"It is out of the question that the EU allows other nations of the world, whoever they are, and I would even say starting with Russia, to attack its sovereign borders," he said.



Barrot said the European Union must wake up and strengthen itself militarily, and should not be intimidated or made to feel insecure.



"If you are asking me whether I think the US will invade Greenland, the answer is no," he said, adding that the United States does not have an imperialistic nature.



"Have we entered an era in which the law of the jungle is returning?" he asked, "the answer is yes."



Trump has repeatedly expressed an interest in the island of Greenland, which is part of Denmark.



In a post on his Truth Social network in December, Trump wrote: "For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."



On Tuesday, he said he would not rule out using the military to gain control of Greenland or the Panama Canal.



"Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders. I would simply like to repeat that," the island's Prime Minister Mute Egede told the Danish public broadcaster on Wednesday.



Egede arrived in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Wednesday for talks with Danish King Frederik X. Greenland is set to hold a general election this year, and independence from Denmark is a major topic in the election campaign.



Kaynak: DPA