Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday called for an end to the arms race and urged world leaders to break the "ideological and economic chains" that bind people to war, Vatican News reported.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, the pope said "there is no room for resignation, as if violence were inevitable," as he revisited the Second Vatican Council's teachings on peace.

He said cyberattacks and information manipulation have changed how wars are fought, while technology developed for defense can also be used offensively.

He warned that conflicts are becoming increasingly inhuman and devastating, deepening hatred and injustice and damaging the environment.

"No-one can ignore the suffering afflicting men and women of all ages," he said.

Citing the council's warning that the arms race disproportionately harms the poor, Leo said continued rearmament risks bringing about the destruction for which it is already laying the groundwork. He urged world leaders to heed the suffering of civilians, including children killed or maimed and families torn apart by war.

The pope reaffirmed governments' right to legitimate defense and called for international bodies capable of intervening effectively to restore justice and protect the oppressed.

He also urged Christians to work for peace and defend human dignity through prayer and their social and political choices.



