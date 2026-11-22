Lithuania on Sunday denied allegations that it was involved in a reported drone attack on Russia's Kaliningrad region, rejecting claims that its airspace had been used to target Russian territory.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys said on US social media platform X that his country's Foreign Ministry "categorically rejects false claims" about Lithuania's alleged involvement.

"The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case," Budrys said.

The denial followed claims circulating on social media that Ukrainian drones had struck the port of Baltiysk on Saturday evening.

Baltiysk is home to the main base of Russia's Baltic Fleet.

Some social media accounts reported explosions and fires in the area, but the claims remained unconfirmed on Sunday, according to TVP World.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said alerts had been triggered near Neman, a town close to the Lithuanian border, after a suspicious object was detected entering the region from Lithuanian airspace.

However, he said air defense specialists subsequently determined that there was no threat.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea bordered by Lithuania and Poland, both NATO members.