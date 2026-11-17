Britain has lost more than it has gained since Brexit: Prime minister

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall, London, on November 16, 2026, flanked by Lord Mayor Bronek Masojada (L) and Marie-France Van Heel (R). (AFP Photo)

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that Britain has "lost more than we gained" from Brexit and that the country eventually left the European Union "on bad terms with bad feeling."

"Looking back, Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move towards more isolationism and protectionism," Burnham said at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, referring to Brexit.

Saying the country could not afford another 10 years "like the ones we've just lived through," he argued that the "hard Brexit" delivered under a Conservative government "is not good enough for Britain."

"The saddest thing of all is this: it is exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe less able to counter its plans for Ukraine," he said.

Noting that in the decades since Brexit, the country's standing in the world has diminished, Burnham said that is why now is the "right time to set out our new approach."

"The world has changed since 2016. In 2016, it looked a lot easier to go it alone. Today, not so much," he added.

His remarks came ahead of a EU-UK summit which will take place in Brussels on Friday. Earlier, Burnham said he believes a "win-win" deal can be reached with the EU during the key summit.