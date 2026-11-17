Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital Muscat on Monday to hold talks.

Iran's state media aired footage and published photos showing Araghchi arriving in Muscat from Islamabad, where he attended a session of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The Iranian top diplomat is expected to meet and hold discussions with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The visit comes amid diplomatic efforts to revive the Iran-US understanding reached through Pakistani mediation following the military conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

The 14-point Islamabad memorandum, reached in June, provided a framework for de-escalation, including arrangements concerning maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief and the cessation of hostilities.

However, disagreements over implementation and renewed military confrontations have prevented a lasting settlement, leaving shipping along the strategic waterway subject to continuing restrictions.