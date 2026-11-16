Kremlin says Putin-Trump-Xi trilateral meeting to be centerpiece of Putin's Nov. 18-19 visit to Shenzhen

The first trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the centerpiece of Putin's Nov. 18-19 visit to the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ushakov said Putin will travel to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

"This is the first contact in such a format. It has been decided to build it taking into account the mutual understanding and alliance of our three countries during World War II, with emphasis on our countries' cooperation in the creation of the U.N.," he noted.

Ushakov added, "The significance and symbolism of this meeting can hardly be overestimated."

The meeting is expected to take place at the Chinese leader's state residence, with preparations underway to determine its agenda, he said.

The Kremlin hopes the talks will produce a joint communiqué, the text of which is already being negotiated through what Ushakov described as "hard diplomatic work." If the leaders fail to reach an agreement on a joint document, each will provide their own assessment of the talks, he said.

Ushakov acknowledged that while many welcomed the prospect of the meeting, others were less enthusiastic, though he insisted the gathering was necessary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the trilateral meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19, adding that a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump is also being arranged.

"I can say with 100% certainty that since Putin and Donald Trump will be together in Shenzhen, they will of course meet. We are simply coordinating the nature of this meeting and where to hold it," Peskov noted.

The bilateral talks are expected to cover Ukraine and settlement proposals put forward by Russia and the United States, among other issues.

Putin's bilateral meeting with Xi is scheduled for Nov. 18 and will begin with a working breakfast focused on foreign policy issues, including Ukraine, Ushakov said. Putin is expected to brief his Chinese counterpart on his recent contacts with Washington, including talks in Abu Dhabi, and the two leaders will likely discuss the upcoming trilateral meeting with Trump, he added.

The broader Russian-Chinese talks will focus on economic cooperation, Ushakov said, noting that bilateral trade reached a record $245 billion in 2024 and could surpass that figure in 2026.

PUTIN'S WIDER AGENDA AND RUSSIAN DELEGATION



Beyond the high-level diplomatic meetings, Putin's schedule in Shenzhen will include an address to the APEC business summit on Nov. 18, where he is expected to present Russia's investment potential, Ushakov said.

The Russian president will also visit the joint university established by Moscow State University and the Beijing Institute of Technology in Shenzhen, where he will view an exhibition and address students.

His bilateral agenda on Nov. 18 will also include meetings with Vietnamese General Secretary and President To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Ushakov said. Putin will also hold informal conversations with several political figures during a gala reception.

Putin is expected to travel to Dushanbe after his China visit, following an agreement reached with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon during the latter's recent trip to Moscow.

According to Ushakov, the APEC summit is expected to conclude with a declaration, the text of which is still being negotiated. A framework for APEC cooperation on trade digitalization for 2027-2030 is also being prepared.

Putin will be accompanied by three deputy prime ministers, seven ministers, and representatives of the presidential administration and Russian business, Ushakov said. More than 30 Russian companies, including major oil and gas producers, Sber, Yandex, and Wildberries, are expected to take part in the business summit.

Ushakov also said Russia has prepared a bid to chair APEC in 2035. Following the events in China, Putin is expected to meet with Russian journalists to share his assessment of the summit and his bilateral talks.