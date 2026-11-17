Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that calm cannot return to the region without an end to Israel's war on Lebanon and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty over all its territory.

Qalibaf made the remarks in a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during which the two discussed international developments and bilateral relations, according to a statement from Berri's office.

"From our perspective, calm cannot return to the region without ending the war in Lebanon and restoring Lebanon's sovereignty over all its territory," Qalibaf said. He added that Tehran is giving particular attention to Lebanon as it pursues its demands in negotiations with Washington.

Berri stressed the need for Israeli forces to withdraw from Lebanese territory, citing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Adopted unanimously in 2006, the resolution called for a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and for Israeli forces to withdraw as Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers deploy in the south.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March despite a US-mediated framework pact reached in June. The framework sets out a phased Israeli withdrawal as the Lebanese army assumes security responsibility in designated areas. Israeli forces continue to occupy parts of southern Lebanon.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. An April ceasefire halted the fighting, but hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict stalled.