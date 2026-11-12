Ireland says EU has sent 'clear message' on European security amid Ukraine war

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Thursday that the European Union had taken a firm stance on European security in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, warning of an "existential threat" to the continent.

"I think the European Union has stood strong in the face of that aggression and has put down a very clear marker in terms of the security of Europe," Martin told reporters ahead of the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

He said many European countries felt "an existential threat" because of developments in Ukraine and "the potential, if Ukraine was to fall, for further aggression on the European continent."

Referring to peace talks held Tuesday and Wednesday in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, Martin stressed the importance of maintaining channels of communication.

He also said Europe should have a seat at the negotiating table, particularly when discussions concern its economic and security interests.

Turning to Gaza, Martin expressed concern over continued restrictions on humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

"It's absolutely unacceptable the degree to which there's been a blockage of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza, and also the continuing violence of settlers, terrorist settlers who were driving Palestinians out of their land in the West Bank," he said.

Martin warned that such actions threatened to undermine "any potential viability of a two-state solution, which is the collective agreed position of the European Union."

- Finland calls for European role in negotiations

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo echoed Martin's call for European involvement in peace negotiations, stressing that European countries must have a seat at the table.

"No one else can negotiate for us," he said, adding that supporting Ukraine remained the top priority.

- Lithuania skeptical of immediate ceasefire

Meanwhile, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed skepticism about the prospects of an immediate ceasefire, alleging that Russia could use ongoing peace negotiations to buy time.

"These are only the initial stages of negotiations. I remain of the opinion that Russia will still use the coming winter to torment the people of Ukraine," Nauseda told broadcaster LRT.

"They will try to buy time and pretend to negotiate, perhaps even reach agreements on some nonessential matters," he added.

Nauseda said a ceasefire appeared difficult to achieve at this stage but stressed that it should be the "main condition of peace negotiations."

"In my view, the European security architecture, shaped primarily by NATO as a transatlantic and collective security organisation, must remain in place. There should be no spheres of influence," he added.



