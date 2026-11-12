Takaichi seeks meeting with Trump ahead of APEC summit in China

Japan is seeking a meeting between Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump in the Philippines next week, ahead of possible talks involving the leaders of the US, China and Russia, local media reported Thursday.

Tokyo has approached Washington about arranging bilateral talks on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, Kyodo News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Japan hopes Takaichi can convey Tokyo's position on China and Russia before a possible trilateral meeting involving Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ASEAN summit and related meetings are scheduled for Nov. 15-18 in Manila, with Trump expected to attend an ASEAN-US meeting on Nov. 17.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit will follow on Nov. 18-19 in Shenzhen, southern China.

Xi and Trump are expected to hold bilateral talks during the gathering, while discussions are underway about a possible three-way meeting with Putin.

However, no date or arrangements for the trilateral meeting have been finalized.

China has acknowledged discussions about the proposed meeting, while Moscow has expressed interest in bringing the three leaders together.

Takaichi, who is expected to attend both regional summits, is also seeking to strengthen coordination with Washington on regional security and diplomatic issues.

Japan's initiative comes amid uncertainty over the agenda of the proposed trilateral talks.





