TRUMP SAYS US DOESNT NEED DEAL WITH IRAN

Trump says US 'doesn't need' deal with Iran

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington no longer needs an agreement with Iran, claiming the US holds significant leverage over Tehran, including control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that Washington secured Iranian financial assets and control of the strategically important waterway.

"We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" he declared.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy shipping route, has long been a flashpoint between Iran and the US, with tensions in the waterway carrying significant importance for international oil markets and regional security.

In the same post, Trump said he had instructed Vice President JD Vance to turn his "complete and total attention" to what he described as "Massive Corruption and Crime" in Democratic-led states and cities.

He singled out Minnesota, California and Illinois, alleging that billions of dollars were being stolen each month.

"Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity," Trump wrote, accusing Democratic leaders of corruption.

In a follow-up post, Trump reiterated his accusations against Democratic-led states, saying Democrats who want to "root out corruption" should begin by investigating "Blue States," which he described as "perhaps the most CORRUPT governmental structures and entities anywhere on Earth."

"Big time money is being stolen each and every hour of the day!" he wrote, without providing details or evidence to support the allegations.



