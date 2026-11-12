Netanyahu, Eisenkot to hold security briefing in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot will hold a security briefing Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported.



Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper cited a joint statement by the two politicians as saying the meeting would be attended by Netanyahu's Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano.



The meeting comes amid tensions between Netanyahu and Eisenkot over security oversight and opposition fears that the prime minister could launch a military strike on Iran to trigger a state of emergency and push for a unity government.



Earlier Thursday, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported that the security cabinet was expected to meet Sunday for the first time since Oct. 5, following reports that it had instructed the military to step up preparations for a possible attack on Iran.



The reported directive came after Eisenkot, the lawmaker tasked with forming Israel's next government, urged Netanyahu in a letter to refrain from unnecessary military operations until a new government is formed.



Opposition circles fear Netanyahu could launch a strike on Iran to place the country under a state of emergency, potentially paving the way for a unity government involving both Netanyahu and Eisenkot, who opposes such an arrangement.



The concerns were reinforced by Netanyahu's remarks to reporters in the Knesset on Wednesday that "forming a unity government is possible, because the people know how to unite in times of hardship."



Netanyahu heads a caretaker government, and Israeli law does not impose specific restrictions on such a government launching military attacks. However, any such action would require approval from the security cabinet, which is headed by Netanyahu and includes ministers from his government.



Since June 2025, Israel has waged two wars against Iran, which responded with ballistic missile and drone attacks.



Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Tehran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and US-allied countries in the region. Iran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons or threaten other countries.





