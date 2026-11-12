2 FRENCH HONOR GUARDS COLLAPSE DURING SLOVAK PRESIDENTS VISIT TO ELYSEE PALACE

Two honor guards collapsed near French President Emmanuel Macron as he welcomed his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini to the Elysee Palace on Wednesday during an official visit, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Footage captured by Slovak television showed one guard losing his balance and lowering his sword before collapsing. Macron and several others immediately rushed to his aid.

As Macron greeted Pellegrini near the palace entrance, a second guard reportedly collapsed.

The second guard was subsequently escorted away by Elysee Palace staff.

"Both of them suffered a vasovagal syncope and were immediately attended to," the French president's office said Thursday.

"They have no injuries and are doing well," it added.





