Turkish President Erdogan, Libyan premier discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Thursday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

Türkiye and Libya would continue taking steps to strengthen cooperation and pursue initiatives aimed at deepening relations in several areas, particularly energy, Erdoğan said.

Ankara would further strengthen its support for Libya's stability, the Turkish leader vowed, stressing that no initiative lacking the support of the Libyan people could succeed on the ground.

He also underlined that Türkiye would not accept any formula that runs counter to Libya's interests.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalın, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran attended the meeting.