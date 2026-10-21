Unauthorized drones flew over French naval base, military sites

Unauthorized drones flew over several military sites in southern France, including the Toulon naval base, during a military exercise earlier this month, broadcaster ICI Provence reported Wednesday, citing maritime authorities.

The nighttime flights occurred between Oct. 9 and 13, over areas including the naval base, the Directorate General of Armaments' premises in Toulon and the 54th Artillery Regiment in nearby Hyeres, according to the report.

The Maritime Prefecture confirmed that the aircraft were unrelated to drones deployed during Exercise Typhoon, which ran from Oct. 5 to 16.

The exercise included aerial maneuvers designed to train personnel to protect military installations in and around Toulon harbor, involving various aircraft, including drones.

The precise number and models of the unauthorized drones remain unknown. The broadcaster reported that authorities were unable to locate them despite deploying sophisticated electromagnetic jamming systems.

"There were several of them each time, and they were large aircraft," a source told ICI Provence.

A judicial investigation has been opened under the authority of the Toulon public prosecutor's office to establish who operated the drones and the motives behind the flights.

Flights over the designated "LF-P 62 Toulon" zone are prohibited by decree to protect sensitive military installations, with exceptions including emergency services, the report said.

The Maritime Prefecture said no sensitive infrastructure was threatened.





