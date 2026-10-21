Türkiye submits bill to parliament for approval of joint defense agreement with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

A bill seeking parliamentary approval of a joint defense agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was submitted to the Turkish parliament Wednesday.

The three-article bill, submitted under the signature of Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, seeks approval of the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense, signed by the three countries in Mecca on Aug. 7, 2026.

According to the bill's explanatory memorandum, the agreement aims to strengthen strategic dialogue and cooperation based on mutual trust among regional countries.

It also seeks to establish a security framework based on cooperation and collective deterrence in the Middle East and beyond, while developing regional solutions to security challenges.

The memorandum said deterring aggression and establishing lasting regional stability would have positive socioeconomic effects in the medium and long term.

Under the agreement, the three countries undertake to cooperate to protect one another's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

They also pledge mutual support in exercising their right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

Such measures would be subject to each country's constitutional obligations, national legislation and decisions by competent authorities, according to the memorandum.

The memorandum clarified that the collective defense provision would not be triggered automatically.

Instead, any response would depend on decisions reached by mutual agreement following consultations among the parties.

The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against threats and attacks that the three countries jointly assess as affecting their security, including terrorism.

It also seeks to improve interoperability, cooperation and coordination among their armed forces and deepen defense industry cooperation.