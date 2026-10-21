Türkiye-Libya maritime deal 'entirely legitimate,' says Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said that the 2019 maritime agreement between Türkiye and Libya was "entirely legitimate" under international law and from a political perspective.

"This is an entirely legitimate agreement, both from a legal and a political perspective. There is no need to debate it," Fidan told Anadolu during a visit to Brussels.

His remarks followed the Libyan House of Representatives' acceptance of the 2019 memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas between Türkiye and Libya.

Fidan described the development as a diplomatic achievement resulting from the foreign policy pursued under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership.

He said the agreement reflected Türkiye's foreign policy principles of supporting peace and stability through mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The trust that our Libyan brothers have placed in Türkiye, as well as the stability this agreement will bring to the Eastern Mediterranean, is of tremendous importance," he said.

Addressing reactions from other countries, Fidan said some governments felt compelled to respond, while others had genuine strategic concerns.

"We understand why these countries are reacting. Some are reacting because they feel they are expected to do so, while others genuinely have strategic concerns regarding this issue," he said.

Fidan said Turkish legal experts considered the agreement valid since its signing in 2019 because of its legal structure.

"According to our legal experts, what took place in the Libyan House of Representatives was essentially an act of acceptance rather than ratification," he said.

"From our perspective, we have regarded this as a valid agreement since 2019," he added.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye's determination to pursue diplomatic initiatives aimed at promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Mediterranean.

"Our diplomacy has no other purpose than this," he said.