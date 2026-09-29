Russia says 1 civilian killed, 2 injured in Ukrainian drone attacks

A woman was killed and two men were injured in Ukrainian attacks on settlements in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours, local authorities said Tuesday.

Russia-appointed Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Russian social media platform Max that drone activity was also reported in several other settlements.

"In the village of Kokhanoye in the Tokmak municipal district, a woman born in 1975 was killed and a man born in 1987 was injured in a drone attack. In the village of Novopoltavka in the Chernihiv municipal district, two private homes were damaged and a man born in 1966 was injured in a drone attack," he said.

Separately, Bryansk region Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on Max that railway tracks were damaged overnight in a Ukrainian attack on the Trosna-Rzhanitsa section while a Smolensk-Bryansk train was passing.

"Another enemy attack on the railway. The railway tracks on the Trosna-Rzhanitsa section were damaged overnight while the Smolensk-Bryansk train was passing. There were no casualties," he said.

Train traffic was suspended on the section near the Trosna-Rzhanitsa stretch. Following an inspection of the site, a Russian Railways repair crew began restoration work, he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian forces had taken the settlements of Kreidyanka in the Kharkiv region and Veseloye Pole in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also said its forces carried out a group strike overnight using precision-guided ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers, port and transport infrastructure facilities, and vessels used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The ministry said a locomotive depot in Kyiv was hit, claiming it housed a storage facility for Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles and their components.

It also reported strikes on two data centers in the capital — Bimobile and Parkovy — which it said processed and exchanged internet traffic and data for Ukraine's armed forces.

In the Kyiv region, the ministry said a warehouse terminal in Bilohorodka was hit, claiming the facility was used for the production and storage of fixed-wing drones.

In the Odesa region, the ministry reported strikes on the Usatovo electrical substation, which it said supplied power to Ukrainian port infrastructure, a fixed-wing drone production facility in Velykodolynske, and port infrastructure in Izmail used to handle military cargo.

It also claimed that a dry-cargo vessel carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at the port of Odesa.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reported that Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara had been scheduled to visit Germany and Norway this week, but the trips were canceled due to the situation in Ukraine and an increase in Russian attacks.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force said it had downed one Zircon/Oniks anti-ship missile, two Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 106 drones during the overnight Russian attack.

Ukraine's General Staff also reported strikes on a Kasta radar station, UAV command posts and storage facilities.

Claims by both sides are difficult to independently verify due to the ongoing conflict.



