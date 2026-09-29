Rubio says US is hopeful 'Cuba will choose a different path'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday the US hopes Cuba will choose "a different path," warning that those who believe they can wait out President Donald Trump's ⁠administration will "learn the lesson the ⁠hard way" if they do not change course.

The Trump administration has previously stated its goal is to change Cuba's communist government.

A US-imposed oil ⁠blockade implemented earlier this year has put the country under severe strain as it contends with fuel shortages and blackouts exacerbated by failing infrastructure.

"We are hopeful that Cuba will choose a different path," Rubio told Fox News host Sean Hannity on the network's "Hannity" program, adding Washington was hopeful that "some people" controlling the Cuban government will "open their eyes to the reality of what they are facing."

"Unfortunately, the ⁠people ⁠that continue there to chant revolutionary slogans, too many of them still believe that they could wait out this administration and make no changes or do nothing. They are wrong and they will learn the lesson the hard way if they don't correct," Rubio added.

Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez told the UN General Assembly ⁠on Saturday Cuba would always be open for dialogue with Washington.

Trump predicted over the weekend the US and Cuba will reach an agreement and that he does not think military action will be necessary.

Washington has maintained an embargo on Cuba for more than 60 years and the Trump administration has ⁠been ‌stepping ‌up pressure on Havana after using the US ⁠military in January to remove and ‌seize then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"They need to have free and fair elections in that ⁠country," Rubio said on Venezuela in the ⁠Fox interview, adding Washington was working towards putting in place ⁠the conditions necessary for such elections as soon as possible. He offered no timeline.



















