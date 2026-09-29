Russia wants Iran to remain part of nuclear treaty: Kremlin

Russia on Tuesday urged Iran to remain 'a responsible party' to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) following statements from Tehran that it seeks to withdraw from the nuclear treaty.

Speaking to reporters during a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow has heard statements on the possibility of Tehran's withdrawal from the NPT from Ali Nikzad, the Iranian parliament's deputy speaker, and that these remarks require further clarification.

"We would not want Iran to withdraw from the NPT. We consider the NPT to be the cornerstone of the non-proliferation regime. And we do hope that Iran will remain an important and responsible party to this treaty," Peskov said.

The spokesman's remarks come as Iranian media outlets, including the state-run broadcaster IRIB, reported Monday that Nikzad said the country's parliament will review a "triple-urgency" motion to withdraw from the NPT.

According to the reports, Nikzad stated that Tehran has no trust in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, because he conducts "merely superficial inspections and submits negative reports against Iran."

He was further quoted as saying that the motion is currently under review and will be deliberated on the very same day it is formally tabled, adding that the parliament will also examine the international implications of the move.





