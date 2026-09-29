FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey steps down

FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey said Monday that he will step down from his post to spend time with his family in the US state of Missouri.

"With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri," Bailey wrote on US social media platform X.

Bailey expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel.

He added that Patel will continue working to "reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland" and "restore public trust."

Bailey's resignation will take effect Oct. 2, according to media reports.

The former Missouri attorney general assumed office on Sept. 15, 2025.

Patel praised Bailey for answering the call to serve, saying his contributions toward "instituting critical reforms" helped return the bureau to its core mission.

Bailey served as one of two officials sharing the deputy post under Patel.

His departure follows the January exit of former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, whose position was subsequently filled by career official Christopher Raia.





