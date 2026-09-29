Palestinian shot as Israeli forces raid town in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces during a raid Monday in the northern occupied West Bank as Israeli occupiers attacked homes and residents in several other areas.

The man was shot in the abdomen and thigh during the raid on the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces held him and prevented ambulance crews from reaching him for several minutes before allowing his transfer to a hospital, the agency said.

In Nablus, Israeli occupiers stole olives from Palestinian farmland in Beita days before the annual harvest and attacked the community of Khirbet al-Marajim, where they attempted to enter a home with a family inside, local sources told Anadolu.

In the southern West Bank, armed Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and assaulted residents in Halhul, north of Hebron, as Israeli forces deployed in the area.

Israeli forces also detained two Palestinians in the Hebron area.

In Jinba village south of Hebron, troops forced a Palestinian family to dismantle tents erected on the ruins of homes demolished days earlier and confiscated the family's vehicle, according to Wafa.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks across the occupied territory, killing 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, injuring around 13,350 others, and leading to the arrest of more than 24,600 people, according to Palestinian figures





