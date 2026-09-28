President Erdoğan says Türkiye will not back down from support for Palestinians

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that he used his 16th address to the UN General Assembly to call for a fairer global order and reaffirm Türkiye's position on conflicts in its region, particularly Israel's genocidal war in Gaza and the wider Middle East.

"We will continue to courageously speak out for what is right and tell the truth," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdoğan recalled his participation in the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, where he traveled on Sept. 20.

He said he addressed the General Assembly for the 16th time on the second day of this year's session, held under the theme "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity."

During his address, Erdoğan said he had presented the international community with a five-point framework for a new global order based on greater fairness, stronger representation, trust and prosperity.

He also outlined Türkiye's views on resolving wars and conflicts in its region, including the war in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war and tensions involving Iran.

Erdoğan said that Israel's "state terrorism" in Gaza and the West Bank remained at the top of Türkiye's international agenda.

"Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, unfortunately, was unable to address the General Assembly in person this year as well because of visa restrictions. While war criminals whose words reek of blood found a place at the UN podium to spread their lies, the fact that President Abbas could not be there is a shameful situation for humanity," Erdoğan said.

He said Türkiye would continue to support Palestinians and Lebanese affected by the conflicts.

"I would like to reiterate that this injustice wounds the conscience of humanity. Of course, that day we spoke there not only on behalf of our nation, but also on behalf of the oppressed Palestinians and innocent Lebanese. We will not back down from this," he said.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye would maintain its position until those responsible for crimes against humanity were held accountable.

"We will never abandon our stance until those who commit crimes against humanity, those who have shed the blood of 74,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza, and those who have spread terror across our region from Lebanon to Syria are held accountable before the law," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was now stronger and more confident than in the past, both domestically and internationally.

"Most importantly, today there is a Republic of Türkiye that is restoring a thousand-year-old bond of brotherhood at home and embracing its neighbors again abroad," he said.

"We are a state that thinks big, takes major steps, sets ambitious goals and moves toward those goals with determination. God willing, we will walk this path patiently to the very end."

- Investment opportunities

Erdoğan also highlighted the role of the Turkevi Center, which was opened five years ago across from the UN headquarters in New York and has become a major diplomatic hub. He said numerous heads of state and government had been hosted there.

During his visit to New York, Erdoğan said he held bilateral meetings with 17 heads of state and government.

"At the invitation of Mr. Trump, I attended a meeting bringing together the US and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where I shared our views on restoring peace and stability in the region," Erdoğan said.

He said he also met with American business representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Türkiye and attended a program involving Turkish, American and Muslim communities.

Erdoğan said the meetings held during the UN General Assembly would benefit Türkiye, its citizens and communities affected by conflicts.

"I hope that the contacts, meetings and gatherings we held on the occasion of the 81st UN General Assembly will once again bring good results for our country, our nation and oppressed peoples around the world," he said.

Erdoğan also recalled attending the closing ceremony of the 21st MÜSIAD EXPO International Trade Fair and the 29th International Business Forum on Sept. 26. He expressed hope that the events would pave the way for new partnerships and congratulated MÜSIAD for its efforts.