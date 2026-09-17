Erdogan, Trump to meet in New York during UN General Assembly

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which brings world leaders together every year in New York City, will begin on Sept. 22 under the theme: "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A UN That Delivers for All."

During the 81st UN General Assembly, known as the high-level week and featuring speeches by world leaders, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to speak on the first day as the fourth speaker.

High-level participation from 190 countries is expected at the General Assembly.