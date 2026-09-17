From Macklemore to Azeez Al-Shaair: How stars are paying a price for speaking up for Palestine

US rapper, singer, dancer and DJ, Benjamin Haggerty, known as Macklemore, performs at the Goldencoast Rap Festival in Corcelles-les-Monts, near Dijon, central-eastern France, on August 30, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

The removal of US rapper Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's stadium tour has brought renewed attention to the professional risks faced by artists and athletes who publicly support Palestinians or criticize Israel's war in Gaza.

For some public figures, speaking out for Palestinian rights has come with significant professional consequences — from cancelled performances and lost advertising deals to dismissal from film productions, termination of employment and, in the case of athletes, financial penalties.

Here are some of the most prominent cases in which artists and athletes have faced reported backlash and repercussions.

MACKLEMORE REMOVED FROM ED SHEERAN TOUR



Macklemore was removed from the remaining eight dates on the US leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour after speaking about Gaza and the occupied West Bank during two concerts at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 4 and 5.

The Grammy-winning rapper called for a "free Palestine" and performed Hind's Hall, his protest song named after Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in January 2024.

Messina Touring Group, the promoter of the US tour, said in a statement to music magazine Rolling Stone that venues scheduled to host the remaining concerts had said they would not allow the shows to proceed with Macklemore on the lineup.

Following his removal, Macklemore pledged his $1 million in net earnings from the tour to six organizations providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Finneas, Danish band Lukas Graham, Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Irish folk group Beoga, which has toured and performed with Sheeran, subsequently withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

MELISSA BARRERA FIRED FROM SCREAM VII



Mexican actor Melissa Barrera was dismissed from the film Scream VII in November 2023 after posting and resharing messages about Israel's war on Gaza, genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Barrera responded to claims by Spyglass Media Group, the company behind the film, by condemning both antisemitism and Islamophobia and saying she would continue using her platform to advocate for human rights.

Her dismissal removed Barrera from a franchise in which she had become one of the principal stars through Scream in 2022 and Scream VI in 2023.

She later described the following months as the most difficult period of her life and said work largely dried up for about 10 months.

Barrera has since begun rebuilding her career through independent films and a Broadway role in Titanique.

In September 2026, actor Matthew Lillard said he was ashamed that he had returned for the seventh film without speaking out against Barrera's dismissal, calling the decision to fire her wrong.

SUSAN SARANDON DROPPED BY AGENCY



In September 2026, Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon said at the Venice Film Festival that film roles had recently been taken away from her because of her political views.

Sarandon added that some agencies were still advising clients or studios not to hire her because of her support for Palestinians.

She said the resistance was particularly strong among major studios, although she continued to receive support internationally and from independent filmmakers.

Sarandon was dropped by United Talent Agency in November 2023 following remarks she made during a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

BELLA HADID SAYS BRANDS STOPPED WORKING WITH HER



American model Bella Hadid has been one of the most prominent international celebrities to publicly support Palestinians, including since the start of Israels war on Gaza.

In July 2024, Adidas removed Hadid from a retro shoe campaign referencing the 1972 Munich Olympics after Israel criticized her inclusion.

Hadid subsequently hired a legal team, according to reports.

Adidas later apologized to Hadid and other campaign partners, saying: "We made an unintentional mistake. We also apologize to our partners, Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Kounde, and others, for any negative impact on them, and we are revising the campaign."

The company did not reverse its decision to remove Hadid, prompting calls for a boycott on social media.

The model as early as 2022 said that her pro-Palestine advocacy had cost her both professional relationships and friendships.

In an interview on the Rep podcast, Hadid said multiple companies had stopped working with her because she spoke publicly about Palestine.

She said friends had also cut ties with her but that she was unwilling to remain silent about her family's heritage and the treatment of Palestinians.

ZARA LARSSON REPORTS LOSING DEALS AND AWARD-SHOW APPEARANCES



Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson has said her public support for Palestine cost her brand partnerships and invitations to awards shows.

Larsson told the Guardian in April 2026 that companies had dropped her and that she had lost industry opportunities because of her political positions, including her advocacy for Palestinians and women's rights.

She also said she declined an invitation to perform during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in protest against Israel's participation.

AZEEZ AL-SHAAIR FINED OVER HIND RAJAB TRIBUTE



Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined by the NFL after writing "Hind Rajab" on his eye black during the team's Sept. 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The league imposed a fine of more than $11,000.

Al-Shaair had previously been fined $11,593 after displaying "Stop The Genocide" on his eye black during a playoff game in January.

The latest penalty drew support from Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving, who said he would cover Al-Shaair's fine.

ANWAR EL GHAZI DISMISSED BY MAINZ BEFORE WINNING COURT BATTLE



Dutch footballer Anwar El Ghazi was suspended and then dismissed by German club Mainz 05 in 2023 after publishing pro-Palestinian posts on social media.

The club initially announced that El Ghazi would return after it said he had expressed regret and affirmed Israel's right to exist. El Ghazi disputed the club's account, saying he had not authorized its statement and had no regret for standing with Palestinians. Mainz terminated his contract shortly afterward.

El Ghazi challenged the decision in court and won. The Mainz Labour Court ruled in July 2024 that his dismissal was invalid. The litigation continued through appeals, but Germany's Federal Labour Court rejected Mainz's final complaint in 2026, leaving the ruling in El Ghazi's favor legally binding.

KEHLANI LOSES MAJOR PERFORMANCES



Grammy-nominated R&B singer Kehlani faced professional repercussions in 2025 following public statements supporting Palestinians and criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza.

In April 2025, Cornell University canceled Kehlani's scheduled appearance at its annual Slope Day celebrations.

A separate planned Kehlani concert at New York's Central Park in June 2025 was also canceled.