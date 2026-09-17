INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE ON ISRAEL FAR FROM ENOUGH: SPAINS PODEMOS LEADER

International efforts to pressure Israel are "far" from what is needed, the leader of Spain's left-wing Podemos party told Anadolu on Thursday, as she accused the international community of failing the Palestinian people.

"We at Podemos believe that the international community has completely failed the Palestinian people and that these initiatives are half-hearted steps, far from what countries should be doing to truly pressure Israel and put an end to this genocide once and for all," Ione Belarra said when asked about the decision by 12 countries to take steps toward imposing trade restrictions against Israel.

Belarra argued that despite a "false ceasefire" last year, Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip amount to a genocide that "silently continues every day."

She said international pressure should go significantly further.

"We believe that Israel should be expelled from all international organizations, internationally isolated, and, of course, that all military and commercial relations should be severed," she said.

Belarra said Podemos would continue pressing the Spanish government and other countries to take similar measures.