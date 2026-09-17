Palestine rejects US extension of visa restrictions on officials, PLO members

Palestine on Thursday rejected a US decision to extend visa restrictions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York, calling the measure "unjustified" and harmful to efforts to rebuild confidence and advance a two-state solution.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the restrictions run counter to efforts to improve Palestinian-US relations and create the political conditions needed for peace and stability in the region.

It said the PLO and Palestinian Authority remain committed to peace, international legitimacy and a two-state solution based on the June 4, 1967 borders, "with Palestine and Israel living side by side in security and peace."

The ministry also rejected Washington's argument that Palestinian recourse to the UN, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) undermines peace.

It said turning to international institutions and international law is a legitimate and peaceful means of protecting Palestinian rights and should not be equated with occupation, illegal settlement expansion, annexation, displacement and violence by Israeli occupiers.

It said turning to international institutions and international law is a legitimate and peaceful means of defending Palestinian rights and should not be equated with occupation, settlement expansion, annexation, displacement or violence by Israeli forces and settlers.

The ministry said international recognition of the State of Palestine is not a substitute for negotiations, but rather recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and support for a just peace based on the two-state solution.

It also expressed surprise that the US statement did not acknowledge what it described as substantial Palestinian reforms, including changes to the social protection system and reforms in the financial, administrative, educational and legal sectors.

The ministry said punitive measures and restrictions on Palestinian officials "do not promote peace or combat violence, but instead weaken the Palestinian partner committed to a political solution."

It also said any restrictions preventing the full participation of the Palestinian delegation in UN meetings would infringe on Palestinian rights and conflict with US obligations as host country under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

The ministry called on the US administration to reconsider the decision, end what it called "a policy of sanctions and restrictions," and engage in direct Palestinian-US dialogue to address outstanding differences.

On Wednesday, the US State Department said it would extend visa restrictions denying entry to PLO members and PA officials after reporting to Congress that the two bodies had again failed to meet commitments under US law.

Washington cited Palestinian actions at international organizations, including what it described as efforts to "internationalize the Israeli-Palestinian conflict" through the ICC and ICJ.

The State Department also accused the PLO and PA of failing to carry out reforms and of continuing activities that Washington says undermine prospects for peace.

The US did not specify which officials are covered by the extended restrictions and maintained an exemption for staff of the PLO's permanent observer mission to the UN in New York.

It also cited Palestinian efforts to "bypass negotiations through seeking unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state and accused the PLO and PA of continuing stipend payments it says benefit people involved in attacks against Israelis and of glorifying terrorism.

"As a consequence of their failure to reform ... the United States will extend sanctions that deny visas to PLO members and PA officials," the department said in a statement.

The measures come ahead of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which begins next week in New York.

They follow a similar US move last year, when Washington denied or revoked visas for PLO and PA officials ahead of the 2025 General Assembly. The PA Mission to the UN received waivers under the UN Headquarters Agreement.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to attend last year's General Assembly in person and addressed the gathering virtually.