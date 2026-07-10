France to activate extreme heat emergency plan for 1st time

The French government will activate its Extreme Heat ORSEC emergency plan for the first time on Friday in all departments placed under the highest red heat wave alert, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon announced.

"We will activate today, in all departments placed under red heat wave alert, the Extreme Heat ORSEC plan. (...) We will open cooling centers to shelter the most vulnerable," Bregeon told broadcaster TF1.

The plan, unveiled on July 2, aims to organize a coordinated response by all public authorities during extreme heat episodes.

The new civil protection mechanism is designed to mobilize additional resources during periods of exceptionally high temperatures. It also includes measures to identify and assist isolated people.

Nine departments in western France will be placed under a red heat wave alert from noon on Friday, according to the latest bulletin from Meteo-France.

A further 72 departments remain under an orange heat wave alert.

Meteo-France said the heat wave, which has affected France since July 4, is expected to continue at least until Tuesday, with temperatures forecast to rise again on Sunday.

The prolonged hot weather has also fueled wildfires, with 9,921 hectares (24,516 acres) burned during the first week of July, nearly three times the area destroyed during the same period last year.

Authorities have also canceled several Bastille Day fireworks displays because of the high wildfire risk, including in the Herault and Vendee departments.



