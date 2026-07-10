Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem survives Israeli airstrike

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem survived an Israeli airstrike as Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip killed six people Thursday, Saudi-based Al Arabiya television reported.

A security source in Gaza reportedly said that one of the Israeli airstrikes targeted Qassem's car.

Although Qassem was not in the car at the time of the attack, his bodyguard was reportedly killed.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours amid ongoing violations of a ceasefire in effect since last October.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, 73,118 Palestinians have been killed and 173,615 injured, in addition to widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.