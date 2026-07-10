Ryanair flight returns safely to Greece after engine failure, passenger injured

A Ryanair flight from Thessaloniki to Munich returned safely to Greece on Friday after suffering an engine failure mid-flight, with one passenger sustaining minor injuries after being struck by debris from the engine, Greek daily Ekathimerini reported.

The pilots detected the malfunction while the aircraft was flying over North Macedonia and decided to return to Thessaloniki after they were unable to resolve the problem.

Part of the damaged engine detached during the aircraft's descent and struck a cabin window, causing minor injuries to one passenger.

Authorities said the incident did not involve any breach of the aircraft's fuselage.

Emergency procedures were activated at Thessaloniki Airport "Makedonia" after the crew issued a distress signal.

Firefighters, ambulance crews, police and other emergency services were deployed as a precaution.

The aircraft landed safely and was moved to a designated area of the airport.

Four passengers were taken to hospital for precautionary examinations. Most were treated and discharged, while one remained under medical observation for further evaluation.

Ryanair sent a replacement aircraft to transport most of the passengers to Munich.

The cause of the engine failure is under investigation by aviation authorities.





