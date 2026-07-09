France sees Syria as alternative oil route amid Hormuz tensions, foreign minister says

France views Syria as a potential alternative route for oil shipments amid ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday.

In an interview with TF1, Barrot said recent tensions between the United States and Iran, along with the blockage at the strait, have underscored the need for diversified energy corridors to ensure reliable supplies to global markets.

"Among all the efforts we have made since the start of this crisis, there is the idea of preparing alternative routes so that we are not dependent on blockages here or there," he said. "Syria—which overthrew Bashar al-Assad a year and a half ago—is now reunifying and strengthening and could become a new regional hub."

Barrot, who accompanied President Emmanuel Macron on a visit to Damascus on Tuesday, said the trip was intended to reaffirm France's strong support for a reunified and sovereign Syria.

"We stand with the Syrian people," he said, adding that they want to expand cooperation with Damascus across all fields and strengthen economic and trade ties with the country.