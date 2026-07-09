TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN RECEIVES MONTENEGROS PRIME MINISTER SPAJIC

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday received Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Spajic was in Ankara to attend the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, which was hosted by Türkiye at the Presidential Complex and concluded on Wednesday.

Accompanying Erdogan in the meeting were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Gyler, Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and spokesperson Omer Celik, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

The Ankara gathering marked the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit, and also provided a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security, and economic cooperation.



