TÜRKIYE WELCOMES TRUMPS CAATSA REMARKS, CALLS NATO SUMMIT HISTORIC

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Thursday described the NATO summit held in Ankara as a "historic gathering" where allies comprehensively addressed current security threats and evaluated strategic decisions aimed at strengthening the alliance's collective deterrence and defense capabilities.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing at the Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters in Ankara, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit was held within the framework of a "360-degree security approach." The spokesperson also welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks on CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) sanctions relief.

"The summit was a historic gathering where the alliance's current threats were comprehensively addressed and strategic decisions aimed at strengthening collective deterrence and defense capabilities were evaluated," Akturk said.

He said the summit reinforced solidarity among allies, helped develop a shared vision for the evolving security environment, and strengthened the common approach to security across the Euro-Atlantic region.

Referring to the Defense Industry Forum and the reception for NATO defense ministers hosted by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the summit, Akturk said the events promoted joint production and technological cooperation among allies while showcasing Türkiye's high technological capabilities, strong production capacity, and innovative vision in the defense industry.

He said Türkiye would continue contributing to international peace, security, and stability as a reliable and responsible NATO ally through its strong military, growing domestic defense industry, active defense diplomacy, and multidimensional foreign policy.