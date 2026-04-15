Czech president says Israel’s security must not come at expense of others

Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday said that Israel's security should not come at the expense of the security of other countries in the Middle East, stressing the need for a broader regional approach to peace.

According to a report by Radio Prag International, Pavel said that ensuring long-term stability across the entire region must be a priority.

He added that it was important to actively support all initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

The comments came as the Czech Republic continues to express strong support for Israel.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka and Prime Minister Andrej Babis for what he described as the country's consistent backing.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also met with Macinka on Tuesday and praised him as a "friend." He also described the Czech Republic as "one of Israel's greatest allies worldwide."

The Czech government has maintained a longstanding position of support for Israel, even as calls grow internationally for efforts to reduce tensions and promote wider regional security.





