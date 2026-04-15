21 Israeli soldiers injured in southern Lebanon over past 24 hours, military says

The Israeli army said Wednesday that 21 soldiers were wounded in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of injured troops to 586 since early March.

Figures published on the army's website showed that 586 soldiers have been wounded since the start of the war with Iran on Feb. 28 and military operations in Lebanon on March 2.

The tally includes 37 soldiers with serious injuries and 82 others with moderate wounds.

The latest figures mark an increase from 565 wounded reported Tuesday morning, according to the army.

Five Israeli divisions are currently taking part in ground operations in southern Lebanon, the data showed.

The army also said 13 soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon since the start of its offensive on March 2.

The casualty figures could not be independently verified, as Israel maintains strict restrictions on reporting the impact of attacks by Iran and Hezbollah.

Israel has killed at least 2,124 people and injured nearly 7,000 in a deadly offensive across Lebanon since March 2 following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah, despite a 2024 ceasefire agreement.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous conflict between October 2023 and November the following year.