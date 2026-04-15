Washington yet to formally agree to Iran ceasefire extension: US official

Washington has not yet "formally agreed" to extend of Iran ceasefire, but efforts continue for the extension of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, a US official said.

"The United States has not formally agreed to an extension of the ceasefire. There is continued engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal," the official told Anadolu.

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend to try to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, but no agreement was reached.



The talks were held after Pakistan secured two-week ceasefire on April 08 and is set to expire next week on April 22.





