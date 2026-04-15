 Contact Us
News Americas Washington yet to formally agree to Iran ceasefire extension: US official

Washington yet to formally agree to Iran ceasefire extension: US official

The US has not formally agreed to extend the current ceasefire with Iran, but discussions continue as the ceasefire deadline nears.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published April 15,2026
Subscribe
WASHINGTON YET TO FORMALLY AGREE TO IRAN CEASEFIRE EXTENSION: US OFFICIAL

Washington has not yet "formally agreed" to extend of Iran ceasefire, but efforts continue for the extension of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, a US official said.

"The United States has not formally agreed to an extension of the ceasefire. There is continued engagement between the US and Iran to reach a deal," the official told Anadolu.

Talks were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend to try to permanently end the US-Israeli war on Iran that began on Feb. 28, but no agreement was reached.

The talks were held after Pakistan secured two-week ceasefire on April 08 and is set to expire next week on April 22.