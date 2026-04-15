EU sets out tougher action on online child safety, age checks

European Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen on Wednesday said protecting minors online is a "top priority" as the EU prepares to roll out an age verification system.

The bloc's technology chief said the EU's new age verification app was "technically ready as of today" and would use cryptographic techniques so users' personal data remains private.

"We do not want platforms to scan our passport or face," she said. "But we need to make sure that all the children in the EU are protected."

Virkkunen added that seven "front-runner" countries are already testing solutions, with an EU-wide coordination mechanism planned to ensure a single system across member states.

She also highlighted recent EU efforts to hold digital platforms accountable.

"Europe will not tolerate that platforms make money at the expense of our kids," she said, explaining how the EU took action against a platform allowing users to digitally undress women and create child sexual abuse material.

She said the EU had taken action against TikTok over "addictive design" features such as infinite scroll, auto-play and personalized algorithms.

"The message is clear: In Europe, TikTok will have to change its fundamental design," she said.

She said similar action had been taken against Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Shein, as well as four pornographic platforms, over insufficient age verification.



