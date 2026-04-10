UK’s Prince Harry faces defamation lawsuit from charity he co-founded

Britain's Prince Harry arrives outside the High Court in London on January 20, 2026, for the second day of the trial in his case against a major UK newspaper group. (AFP File Photo)

A charity co-founded by Prince Harry has filed a defamation lawsuit against him, according to court records, marking a dramatic escalation in a dispute that led to his departure from the organization last year.

Sentebale, which supports vulnerable young people in southern Africa, lodged the claim at the High Court in London on March 24. The case lists Harry and former trustee Mark Dyer as defendants in what is described as a libel and slander action.

Details of the allegations have not been made public, and representatives for both Harry and the charity are yet to comment on the case.

The lawsuit follows a bitter split between Harry and the organization he founded in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso, a member of the Lesotho royal family, in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana. The charity focuses on supporting children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry stepped down from Sentebale in March 2025 after a highly public dispute with the charity's chair, Sophie Chandauka. The disagreement, which also led to the departure of co-founder Seeiso and several trustees, centered on governance and leadership concerns.

Sentebale, whose name means "forget-me-not" in the Sesotho language, has operated for nearly two decades in southern Africa, focusing on health, education and social support for young people living with HIV.

The High Court case represents a new chapter in the dispute, with potential legal and reputational implications for both the charity and its high-profile co-founder.