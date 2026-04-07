Ukraine says Russian drone strike hits bus, killing 3, wounding 12

A Russian drone strike hit a city bus in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said the attack struck the center of Nikopol, a city on the right bank of the Dnieper River.

"This was not a random strike," Hanzha said in a statement on Telegram.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the attack occurred in the morning, with rescue teams working at the scene.

"Together with medical personnel, they managed to free and rescue seven people," he said.

Ukraine's Air Force said separately that its air defenses shot down 77 of 111 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Russian authorities have not commented on the bus strike. The Defense Ministry said 45 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, including 19 over the northwestern Leningrad region.