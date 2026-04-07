Hezbollah says it launched 44 attacks on Israeli military sites, troop positions

Hezbollah said Monday that it launched 44 attacks targeting Israeli military sites, troop positions and settlements in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said in a series of statements that the attacks came "in defense of Lebanon and its people" amid continuing Israeli attacks on the country since March 2.

It said the operations included strikes on gatherings of Israeli soldiers and Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon as well as attacks on Israeli military bases and logistical sites in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights.

The group said it targeted the Givat Olga base of Israel's Northern Command and the Tsnobar base in the occupied Golan Heights with missiles and drones.

It also said it intensified attacks on northern Israeli settlements including Nahariya, Kiryat Shmona and Metula while carrying out drone strikes on Israeli troop positions near the border.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.





