VIETNAMS RULING PARTY LEADER TO LAM ELECTED STATE PRESIDENT

Vietnam's lawmakers unanimously elected Communist Party General Secretary To Lam as the country's state president Tuesday for the next five years.

Lam's election marks his second term after a short-lived tenure in 2024, according to local outlet VnExpress.

He is mandated to serve as president for the 2026-2031 term while continuing as general secretary.

Lam has overseen major policy decisions by the Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat aimed at accelerating Vietnam's development during his 18 months as party chief.

The goals include two long-term targets: becoming an upper-middle-income country with a modern industry by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045.

He has also implemented sweeping administrative reforms, such as streamlining government bodies and reducing the number of provinces and cities.





