Pentagon cancels press briefing with defense secretary, joint chiefs of staff

A press briefing scheduled to take place at 8 am (1200GMT) in the Pentagon has been cancelled.

"Tomorrow's press briefing has been cancelled," a notice sent by the Pentagon on Monday said.

The planned briefing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine was scheduled to take place just 12 hours ahead of a deadline imposed by US President Donald Trump, requiring Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or risk strikes on its power plants and bridges.

No explanation was given for why Tuesday's press briefing was canceled.

Trump on Monday said that US forces could "take out" the entire nation of Iran in just a single night "and that night might be tomorrow night."

He also sharpened his deadline for Iran, warning that by Tuesday night at 8 pm EDT (0000GMT Wednesday), every bridge and power plant in Iran would be "decimated" if no deal was reached.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





