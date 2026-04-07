Japanese national held in Iran released on bail

A Japanese national detained in Iran has been released on bail, Japan's chief cabinet secretary said Tuesday.

Minoru Kihara told a news conference that the person was released Monday local time, without disclosing their identity, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Japan's ambassador to Iran met with the individual following their release and confirmed that there were no health concerns, Kihara said, adding the Japanese government has urged Iran to allow the national to return home.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday had called for the release of a Japanese national detained in Iran during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Kyodo News Agency reported that the released person is the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK, who had been detained by Iran since January, according to Japanese government sources.

The journalist was charged with security-related offenses and is expected to stand trial, the sources said.

Tokyo said last month that two Japanese citizens had been detained. The first one returned home on March 22.





