Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces says member killed in US-Israeli attack

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said Tuesday that one of its members was killed in a US-Israeli attack targeting a unit in western Iraq.

The PMF said in a statement that the strike hit the 45th Brigade under the al-Jazira Operations Command at around 4 am local time in the al-Qaim district of Anbar province.

Early Tuesday, the group said that more than seven US-Israeli airstrikes targeted its positions in Anbar province.

The attacks hit communications networks, military vehicles and several transport units, it said.

The PMF is a state-sanctioned Iraqi security and military umbrella group formed in 2014 following a religious edict by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. It was formally integrated into Iraq's armed forces in 2016.

Washington accuses some PMF factions of having ties to Iran, as Iraqi groups operating under what is known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" have claimed attacks against US bases in the region.

The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





